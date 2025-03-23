The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has commenced in style at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with a grand opening ceremony. This is the 18th season of the IPL and only four players still continue to play in the IPL who have been part of the IPL in every season. One of them is MS Dhoni, who started playing for Chennai Super Kings back in 2008 and is still representing them in the IPL. Dhoni led CSK for 14 seasons before handing it to Ruturaj Gaikwad who will lead CSK once again this season with Dhoni continuing as a player. As MS Dhoni gears up to commence his journey for CSK against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, we bring you best wishes, good luck images and messages to cheer for MS Dhoni and his team and also share with friends. Fans can download these images and use them as WhatsApp DPs, status and Facebook and Instagram posts and stories as well. MS Dhoni Brings Out Trademark Helicopter Shot, Smashes Matheesha Pathirana for Six During CSK’s Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni has showed last season that he can still hit the ball hard. Despite carrying a knee injury for the past two seasons, Dhoni has been able to show his hard hitting ability in the end overs, scoring impactful runs for his team. After a long time, ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Dhoni seems to have regained his full fitness and is raring to go. Although he will not lead CSK in the IPL 2025, his role as a batter is still important down the order. Despite the age, his wicketkeeping has not slowed down a bit and he is as sharp as ever. MS Dhoni and CSK will commence their IPL 2025 journey against Mumbai Indians at their home in the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23, 2025. Hardik Pandya Hugs MS Dhoni During Training Session at Chepauk Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni has been a giant in the game of cricket in the IPL. His presence in the league makes it all the more interesting and worth watching. Despite the IPL 2025 having a mega auction ahead of it, MS Dhoni could be retained in an uncapped quota as BCCI introduced a new rule where players who have not played for India for five years or have retired from International cricket can be considered uncapped. The rule helped MS Dhoni return for CSK and fans can't wait to see him in action.

