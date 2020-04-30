Chennai Super Kings Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Says ‘Bobby Leaves Bollywood Poorer’ (Read Tweets)

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: PTI)

Just when we were still sinking in with the fact that Irrfan Khan is no more, we have had another setback in the form of our beloved Rishi Kapoor who left for heavenly abode this morning at 8.45 am. With heavy hearts, celebrities and fans bid adieu to Chintu Ji and the paid tributes to the deceased star. While people from the sporting fraternity paid tributes to the veteran actor, Chennai Super Kings also joined the bandwagon and posted a couple of tweets as a heartfelt tribute to the deceased actor. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal & Others Post Heartfelt Tributes to 'Chintu Ji' (Read Tweets).

In one tweet CSK wrote, “Bobby Leaves Bollywood Poorer,” while in the other the official account of the Yellow Army posted a picture of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in one frame. The caption of the snap read, “two much in two days.” The two had shared screen space for the film ‘D-Day’. Needless to say that the loss has left a void for the fans and the fraternity which cannot be filled. Check out the tweets by the official account of Chennai Super Kings.

Bobby leaves Bollywood poorer. RIP #RishiKapoor 😞 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2020

At the end of D-Day it's a Life of Bye. Too much in two days. #RIP 😣 pic.twitter.com/c8lcbiMqGZ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor had been suffering from Leukemia for a while now. In fact, he returned to India only in September 2019 after his treatment for cancer in the US. After his health deteriorated, he had been hospitalised and this morning he succumbed to the pain. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of his death. The family issued a statement after his demise and urged his fans to remember him with a smile instead of tears.