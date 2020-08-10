On the occasion of World Lion Day 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to their official Twitter account and shared an adorable picture of their lion family. In the snap, a lion named Duraisimba and lioness Felida Leone can be seen enjoying family time with their little cub. Known as the King of Jungle, lions are one of the most powerful land creatures who are known to live his life with pride. However, the snap shared by Chennai Super Kings is all about family love among the mighty animals. In fact, CSK’s logo is also inspired by a lion. Hence, their wishes on World Lion Day 2020 were set on the cards. World Lion Day 2020: Date, Significance, Some Facts and Stunning Images of Lions, the King of Jungle.

“It's #WorldLionDay and there's no better time to share our family pic with you. Meet Felida Leone, Duraisimba and yours truly. As you can see, it was taken when Felida refused to go hunt being Lions' Day and all,” wrote CSK while sharing the pic on the micro-blogging website. For the unversed, World Lion Day is celebrated to spread awareness about lions, their habitat. Also, several species of lions are at a threat of extinction. Hence, CSK’s post was nothing but a need of an hour. Have a look. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni.

View Post:

It's #WorldLionDay and there's no better time to share our family pic with you. Meet Felida Leone, Duraisimba and yours truly. As you can see, it was taken when Felida refused to go hunt being Lions' Day and all. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/tcyIQBEfCV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 10, 2020

Coming to cricket action, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to clinch their fourth trophy in IPL 2020. Also, the gala tournament will mark the return of MS Dhoni to the cricket field after the 2019 World Cup 2019 which makes IPL 13 even more significant for the Men in Yellow. However, with the tournament being played in UAE, the Super Kings will face a different challenge this time around.

