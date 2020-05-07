Chennai Super Kings Takes a Sly Dig at Bengaluru Over Alcohol Sales, Says ‘We Are Glad We Lost That Match Even Before It Began’

Alcohol (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chennai Super Kings has taken a dig over Bengaluru having more increase in the sales of alcohol as compared to their city. In the latest tweet, the official account of CSK went onto say that they are glad that they lost the match even before it began. For over a month now, the entire country is in a lockdown due to the pandemic situation created due to coronavirus. However not very long ago the government allowed the alcohol shops to remain open and the people started queuing up outside the stores. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Takes Sly Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After He Is Dropped From BCCI Commentary Team (See Post).

The alcohol buyers are not even bothered about the social distancing norms and bought the drink. Now, Chennai Super Kings roasted the city of Bengaluru and shared a post on social media. “So much chatter about Chennai competing with Bangalore vis-à-vis liquor sales. With the latest announcement, we are glad we lost that match even before it began, for battles in the present universe are more important. #COVID #TASMAC 🦁💛.” On Instagram, they wrote, “Let’s toast on sambar this year.” Check out the tweet below:

So much chatter about Chennai competing with Bangalore vis-à-vis liquor sales. With the latest announcement, we are glad we lost that match even before it began, for battles in the present universe are more important. #COVID #TASMAC 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 5, 2020

The state of Karnataka witnessed a whopping sale of Rs 45 crore (8.5 lakh litre) of India Made Liquor (IML) and Rs 3.9 lakh litre of beer). Thus the reaction by the Yellow Army quite a sassy reaction. However, this is not the first time that Chennai Super Kings has written a sassy tweet. Prior to this, when Sanjay Manjrekar had called Ravindra Jadeja a bits and pieces bowler, they trolled the commentator hilariously.