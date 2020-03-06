Chris Woakes, Delhi Capitals Pacer, Withdraws From IPL 2020 Season: Report

Chris Woakes (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 31-year-old was bought by Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2020 Player Auction for his base price of 1.50 Cr which was concluded in December of last year. The England international has withdrawn his name from the tournament in order to keep himself fresh for a busy international summer. Woakes has already infirmed the IPL franchise of his decision and the team have already begun their search for his replacement. IPL 2020 Schedule of Delhi Capitals.

Chris Woakes has played in the Indian Premier League since 2017 when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders. He was then bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 edition of the tournament and was unsold during the 2019 season. It looks like the England all-rounder will once again miss out on the grandest T20 league in India as he has decided to opt himself out of the competition. Delhi Capitals Team in IPL 2020.

Chris Woakes played an important role for his national side during their 2019 World Cup success and also went in to play in four out of the five Ashes Test matches. The 31-year-old will be an apart of England squad which will tour Sri Lanka and the prospect of travelling to India right after the conclusion of that series has bought second thoughts and he has prioritised to keep himself fresh for the busy home season.

After Sri Lanka, England will take on West Indies in a three-match Test series and then will take on Australia in T20I and ODI series. Before travelling to Australia for the upcoming T20 World cup the 2019 World Champions will also host Pakistan and Ireland for Test, T20I and ODI series respectively.