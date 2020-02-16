IPL 2020 Schedule of Delhi Capitals: DC Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable

Delhi Capitals (Photo Credits: IANS)

Following the trend of releasing team’s fixture before the official announcement of IPL 2020 schedule, Delhi Capitals (DC) have shared their list of matches through social-media website Twitter. As per the schedule they released, they will start their campaign with a match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on March 30 while their first away game will be against KKR on April 3. The Delhi side hasn’t lifted the IPL trophy till now will be chasing their maiden title this season. Well, the Shreyas Iyer-led side consists of some players who can turn the match on its head and will be eyeing to make a mark in the upcoming tournament. IPL 2020 Schedule Out? Check and Download PDF of Full Fixtures of All Teams in Indian Premier League 13 Leaked Online.

With the presence of players like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, DC already boasted off a heavy top order and they have further added Ajinkya Rahane in the team. In the middle order, Capitals have the luxury of Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey and Shimron Heytmyer. While the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Ishant Sharma will handle the bowling department. Well, this is a pretty strong squad and Delhi are expected to come good in the tournament. IPL 2020 Schedule of Mumbai Indians: MI Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

DC Schedule in IPL 2020:

The 2020 edition of IPL will get underway on March 29 with a match between last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 being scheduled to be played this year, many players will look to prove their mettle and cement a place in the national side for the mega tournament. To add on that, plenty of T20I matches were also played in recent times and one can really expect an action-packed IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad for IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.