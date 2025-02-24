Could Pakistan have dismissed Virat Kohli in the IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The star right-hander showed why he is regarded as one of the best players in ODI cricket as he struck his 51st century in the format and guided India to a convincing victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. This century marked Virat Kohli's return to form and in the course of this innings, he also became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in ODI cricket as well. But Virat Kohli had a bizarre moment on the field when he attempted to stop a throw from a Pakistan fielder. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Men in Blue Inch Closer to Semi-Finals in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

This happened during the 21st over of the run chase bowled by Haris Rauf when Virat Kohli ran a single and stopped the throw from a Pakistan fielder after he had crossed over to the non-striker's end. Virat Kohli unusually stopped the ball and immediately apologised as well but this act made Sunil Gavaskar, who was on IND vs PAK live commentary, unhappy. He also stated that had Pakistan appealed, Virat Kohli could have well been given out for 'obstructing the field'. We will take a look at the rules below. Virat Kohli is Now Quickest Batsman to Reach 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000, 13000 and 14000 Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Stops Throw From Pakistan Fielder

#INDvPAK Virat kohli have started fielding for pakistan, it's getting boring for him. pic.twitter.com/tzo6Arx5Qq — Kshitij Sharma (@kshx_76) February 23, 2025

Could Pakistan Have Dismissed Virat Kohli for 'Obstructing the Field'? A Look at the Rules

The 'Obstructing the Field' dismissal has been explained in detail in Law 37 of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s Laws of Cricket. Law 37.1 states, "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2 (accidental obstruction), and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action." In this case, Virat Kohli stopped the ball from a throw after he had made it to the crease at the non-striker's end by sticking out his hand. And since it was not an accidental obstruction, Virat Kohli could have well been dismissed for 41 runs had Pakistan appealed. Virat Kohli Shows Nice Gesture As He Ties Naseem Shah's Shoelaces During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pic).

Sunil Gavaskar, who criticised Virat Kohli for handling the ball, stated that the batter was 'lucky' as no Pakistan player appealed. If Virat Kohli could have been dismissed when he was just 41, the IND vs PAK match might have witnessed a bit more drama and the pressure would have been on the Men in Blue. Eventually, it was Virat Kohli who anchored a wonderful run chase as India defeated Pakistan quite emphatically in the end by six wickets to register their second win in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

