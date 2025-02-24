Virat Kohli stole the spotlight with his 51st ODI century as India defeated Pakistan quite comprehensively in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. However while his century grabbed all the attention, an unusual moment in the game might have cut his innings short, as was hinted by Sunil Gavaskar during the IND vs PAK live commentary. The right-hander bizarrely stopped a throw from a Pakistan fielder during the 21st over and it left Sunil Gavaskar, who was on IND vs PAK live commentary, pretty unhappy. "He stopped the ball with his hand," he said while adding that Virat Kohli could have been out 'obstructing the field' if there was an appeal. The former cricketer also stated that Virat Kohli was lucky no one appealed the decision. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Men in Blue Inch Closer to Semi-Finals in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Watch Virat Kohli Stop Throw From Pakistan Fielder:

#INDvPAK Virat kohli have started fielding for pakistan, it's getting boring for him. pic.twitter.com/tzo6Arx5Qq — Kshitij Sharma (@kshx_76) February 23, 2025

