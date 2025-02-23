Virat Kohli continued to show why he is one of the greatest batters to have played ODI cricket, as he got to the 14,000-run mark during the IND vs PAK match in the ICC Champions Trophy on February 23. The right-hander achieved this remarkable milestone with a magnificent cover drive and became the quickest to get to the mark, in just 287 innings. Well not just this but he also is the fastest batsman to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000, 13000 and 14000 runs in ODIs! Overall, Virat Kohli is the third player ever in ODIs to cross 14,000 runs after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Quickest to Reach 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000, 13000 and 14000 Runs in ODIs

14,000 runs for Virat Kohli in ODIs. He is the third and the quickest to reach this landmark (in 287 innings). Sachin Tendulkar took 350 innings and Kumar Sangakkara 378. Virat is the quickest to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000, 13000 and 14000 runs in ODIs.#PAKvsIND #INDvsPAK… — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 23, 2025

