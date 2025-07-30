The last time the game of cricket featured at the Olympics, it was the year 1900. Great Britain's men's side beat France in a one-off match in Paris to clinch the Gold medal. Now, after a long wait of 128 years, cricket will be back at the Olympics in 2028. Six teams will go neck to neck in the prestigious event. Which of the six teams will be playing cricket at the Olympics 2028 is still a question. However, it has been learned that ICC has discussed the qualification process, but giants like Pakistan and New Zealand are clearly not happy. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reflects on Cricket’s Return at Los Angeles Olympics 2028 on Olympic Day, Says ‘Let’s Celebrate the Power of Sport To Inspire; Connect and Uplift’.

As per a report in The Guardian, the ICC decided to use a system of 'regional' qualification in their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Singapore from July 17 to July 20. As per this process, it has been proposed that the top-ranked sides in Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Africa qualify automatically, along with hosts USA. As mentioned earlier, six teams will be competing in the Olympics 2028 cricket. So, the top-ranked teams that would get automatic qualification to the Olympics 2028 would be India, Australia, Great Britain, and South Africa. It must be noted that the ICC recently requested the entire USA Cricket Board to resign under the Olympic certification framework. If this is not compiled with, one of the Caribbean nations might get a slot.

Why Are Pakistan and New Zealand Unhappy With ICC’s Regional Qualification Plan?

It has also been reported that the cricket boards of Pakistan and New Zealand have shared their unhappiness with the qualification process shared by the International Cricket Council. New Zealand are placed fourth, behind Australia, who are second, and hence, they would miss the spot sealed for Oceania. The Kiwis are unhappy to be ranked higher than South Africa, and still not getting a direct qualification, unlike the Proteas. Pakistan are also unhappy to miss out on the direct qualification, being placed much lower than Asia's top-ranked India. Cricket At Olympics 2028: Eight Teams to Battle In Qualifiers For Final Spot in LA, Regional Competition to Decide West Indies' Representative.

However, the ICC would be organizing an event to determine who gets the sixth spot, with five slots already determined. So, Pakistan and New Zealand, along with all other nations, have a chance to qualify, but most will miss, and only one will enter the Olympics 2028. The decision of regional qualification might have received backlash from Pakistan and New Zealand, but once approved by the ICC, it is unlikely to change.

