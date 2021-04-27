For a few days now, there have been reports about the Australian media that their players in the IPL 2021 are keen to fly back home amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India. It was said that the players could leave India to get back home as soon as possible. But now Cricket Australia has come ahead and slammed these reports circulating in the Australian media. A source from CA spoke to ANI and said, "The players are intending to remain until the end of the tournament unless something changes dramatically. The media reports citing otherwise are incorrect." David Warner and Steve Smith Could Withdraw from IPL 2021 Amid Increasing Number of COVID-19 Cases in India: Reports.

As of now, the likes of Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye have pulled out of the tournament due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India. It was also reported that Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and Delhi Capitals Steve Smith could also leave for home as they are keen to get back to Australia before the country shuts their borders. Chris Lynn from Mumbai Indians has urged Cricket Australia to arrange for flights to get them back home by the end of the tournament. Australian Cricketers in IPL 2021 Will Have to Make Own Arrangements for Return, Says PM Scott Morrison.

Prior to this, even Indian cricket Ravichandran Ashwin, who plays for the Delhi Capitals decided to put an end to his stint with the IPL 2021 to spend more time with his family.

