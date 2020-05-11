Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal 'Pops Up' During Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Live Session, Drops 'Hi Maam' Comment

Yuzvendra Chahal and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: IANS and Instagram)

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal knows his game when it comes to social media. The spinner is quite active on social media, be it Instagram or TikTok and has a good fans base there. Chahal’s latest ‘adventure’ on social media came when Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was live during her Instagram session. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler dropped in a comment during the actress’ live chat. Interestingly, Chahal had previously revealed that Katrina is his celebrity crush. During an interview in 2017, Chahal said, “I like Katrina a lot, her smile appeals the most to me.” KL Rahul Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for TikTok Videos, Says ‘He Should Stick to Bowling Googlies’.

Meanwhile, while appearing in the comments section, Chahal wrote, “Hi Katrina mam.” The screenshot of Chahal’s comment is all over the internet. Chahal is a happy-go-lucky character in the Indian cricket team. Recently, Indian captain Virat Kohli said Chahal is no less than a clown. “Go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal Tik Tok videos. You will not believe that this guy is playing international cricket. He’s 29-years old. Just go and check his videos. He’s an absolute clown,” said Kohli. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Comment After Spotting MS Dhoni in Sakshi’s Instagram Live Session Showcases His Love for 'Thaaallaaaaaa'.

Here's Chahal's Comment on Katrina Kaif's Instagram Live Video

Interestingly, this is not the first time Chahal’s comment has caught attention. Recently, Chahal commented, “Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le,” on Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s video. Chahal ever since the lockdown has uploaded many videos on social media, which have been received well by his fans.