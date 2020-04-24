Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls ‘Clown’ Yuzvendra Chahal Over the Leg-Spinner’s TikTok Videos, Says ’Can’t Believe He Is Playing International Cricket‘ (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certainly one of the best spinners in limited-overs cricket going around. However, along with his prowess with the ball, the Haryana-born bowlers is also known for his off-field antics. His TikTok videos get viral within seconds after getting uploaded. The 29-year old also faced a lot of trolling for his video and now Indian skipper Virat Kohli also presented his opinion on Chahal’s TikTok videos. While talking to close friend and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-teammate AB de Villiers, the number-one ranked ODI batsman asked the South African maverick to check out Chahal’s TikTok videos. He even went on to call the leggie an ‘absolute clown.’

‘Have you seen his Tik Tok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tik Tok videos. You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown,’ Kohli said to ABD. Virat Kohli Calls His Journey With RCB ‘Surreal’, Says ‘I’ll Never Leave This Team.’

Ab De Villiers: "Yuzi Chahal calls me at 1 am in the Morning, Yuzvendra Chahal is crazy.oh Man." Virat Kohli: "Just go and see his Tik Tok videos. You won't believe he plays international Cricket and he is 29 years old. He is an absolute CLOWN."😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jJypLEs4K2 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 24, 2020

Well, this is not the first time when the RCB-spinner has been trolled by his fellow teammates. During the live Instagram session of Mumbai Indians (MI) duo- Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the former also pulled Chahal’s leg by saying - ”Chahal tu apne pitaji ko nacha rha hai. Tujhe sharam aa rha hai ki nahi, ?(You are making your father dance. Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?).”

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, the tournament is likely to call off eventually. However, speculations are that the T20 extravaganza can be organized on September-October if the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 gets postponed.