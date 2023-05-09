In match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, high-flying Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on May 10, 2023, Wednesday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. As things stand at the moment in the IPL, CSK are on their way to reaching the playoffs while DC are trying hard to revive their campaign. IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Struggles with Bat is Mental, Not Technical, Says Virender Sehwag.

For Chennai Super Kings, their IPL 2023 season is going fine with the MS Dhoni-led team registering six wins out of the 11 games. Having nicely placed at the second spot with 13 points, the Yellow Army in their previous game bounced back to a win when they defeated former IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), to record their sixth win of the season. Bowling first, Chennai bowlers did well to restrict Mumbai to a below par score of 139. Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged three crucial wickets. Chasing 140, in-form batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Devon Conway (44) made vital contributions with the bat to propel Chennai to an easy win. Chennai in their next match will look to secure another win as they aim to put a foot in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are sweating it out to get back on track. After 10 matches, the David Warner-led side triumphed in just four games with the latest victory coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game. The match between DC and RCB saw RCB batting first and posting a challenging total of 181 on account of their top-order batters’ splendid batting. Chasing 182, Delhi’s Philip Salt hit a wonderful knock of 87 to help his side chase down the target with ease. Delhi in their next will look to secure a win and keep themselves alive in the battle for the top-four place. However, with the kind of form Chennai are in and the performance they are putting in it is highly likely that they would come out as victorious in their upcoming game. IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Nitish Rana Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-rate.

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

27 matches have been played between Chennai and Delhi with Delhi winning 10 times while Chennai have won 17 eight times.

CSK vs DC Match Number 55 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Devon Conway (CSK)

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

Phil Salt (DC)

David Warner (DC)

CSK vs DC Match Number 55 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Ajinkya Rahane vs Anrich Nortje and Phil Salt vs Deepak Chahar are two key mini battles to watch out for. Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Bat to Fan in Wankhede Stadium Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

CSK vs DC Match Number 55 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, in Chennai, on May 10 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

CSK vs DC Match Number 55 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs DC Match Number 55 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the CSK vs DC Match Number 55 in India.

CSK vs DC Match Number 55 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).