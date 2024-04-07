CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: In the match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match will begin at 07:30 PM. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in CSK vs KKR on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match 16. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

With three back to back wins, Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking for their fourth straight win as they meet defending champions in an away contest. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side come into the contest with two consecutive defeats. As CSK returns to home venue, they will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, in the CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have added five players from CSK while six from KKR to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Philip Salt (KKR).

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Rinku Singh (KKR), Shivam Dube (CSK), Rachin Ravindra (CSK) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR).

All-rounders: Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK).

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Mahesh Theekshana (CSK).

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine (c) and Andre Russell (vc).

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Philip Salt (KKR), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Rinku Singh (KKR), Shivam Dube (CSK), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), SUnil Narine (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Mahesh Theekshana (CSK).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).