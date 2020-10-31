Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 53. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 1, 2020. CSK will enter this game with a victory to their name, however, it doesn't make any difference as they are already out of the tournament. On the other hand, KXIP faced defeat in their previous match and now it is a do or die situation for them. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy XI. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK is led by MS Dhoni while KXIP plays under the captaincy of KL Rahul. CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match, thereby making the road ahead tough for KKR. They chased down the target of 173 runs with 6 wickets in hand where Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 72 runs from 53 balls. On the other hand, KXIP failed to defend the target of 186 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Now KL Rahul and his men will have to not only win but will have to register a big victory to have chances for their playoff qualification alive. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) and KL Rahul (KXIP).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen and they should be Chris Gayle (KXIP), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ambati Rayadu (CSK) and Shane Watson (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) and Sam Curran (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Chris Jordan (KXIP), Lungi Ngidi (CSK) and Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Chris Gayle (KXIP), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ambati Rayadu (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Sam Curran (CSK), Nicholas Pooran (KXIP), KL Rahul (KXIP), Chris Jordan (KXIP), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Deepak Chahar (CSK)

KL Rahul (KXIP) can be made captain of your CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team. While Ruturaj Gaikwad is in great form and he can be elected as vice-captain.

