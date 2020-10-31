Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on each other in the match number 53 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). While Chennai Super Kings are out of IPL 2020 playoffs Kings XI Punjab are still in contention and face a must-win situation. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, CSK emerged victorious by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 match. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in CSK vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 53.

CSK vs KXIP Head-to-Head

In 22 meetings against Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings have won 13 matches. And KXIP have won eight games. One game between these two ended in a tie and KXIP won the Super Over.

CSK vs KXIP Key Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja are the key players for Chennai Super Kings. For Kings XI Punjab, Chris Gayle and Ravi Bishnoi hold the key. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK vs KXIP Mini-Battles

Sam Curran vs Chris Gayle and Mohammed Shami vs Ambati Rayudu are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab.

CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 53 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 53 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

CSK vs KXIP Match Timings

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match 53 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 02:00 pm.

CSK vs KXIP Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website. CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 53.

CSK vs KXIP Likely Playing XIs

CSK Probable Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

KXIP Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

