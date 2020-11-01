King XI Punjab (KXIP) have been knocked out of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race after losing to Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets. Chasing 154 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad got the Yellow Army off to a flying start. Although the former South Africa opener was dismissed after a well-compiled 48, Gaikwad scored an unbeaten half-century as CSK crossed the line with seven balls to spare. Not to forget, the unbeaten run-a-ball 30 from Ambati Rayudu, who came into bat at number three. CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 Highlights.

Earlier in the day, CSK skipper elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave KXIP a good start, collecting 48 runs for the first wicket. However, they lost the plot entirely after Agarwal fell prey to Lungi Ngidi. Dashers like Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Mandeep Singh couldn’t make a mark as CSK were on command. However, Deepak Hooda pulled things back in the end overs with a fiery knock. He scored 62 off 30 deliveries as Punjab posted 153/6 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. KXIP Trolled With Funny Memes As KL Rahul's Team Crashes Out of IPL 2020.

# Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his third half-century of the season.

# KL Rahul becomes the first batsman to cross the 650-run mark in IPL 2020.

# Imran Tahir dismissed Chris Gayle for the fourth time in T20s.

# For the very first time in IPL history, all the teams will finish the league stage with at least six wins.

# Deepak Hooda scored his first IPL fifty after the 2015 season.

# KL Rahul’s tally of 663 runs is highest for any KXIP batsman in a single IPL season.

With this, KXIP became the second team after CSK to get knocked out of the playoff race. The result would have certainly enthralled Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad who are fighting for the final spot in the team standings.

