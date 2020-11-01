Kings XI Punjab are out of IPL 2020 after losing to Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in match 53 of Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After a poor start, KXIP managed to conjure up five wins on the bounce, but losses in their final two league games, has seen KL Rahul’s team crash out of the competition. The side from Mohali put up a great effort but it wasn’t meant to be in the end. CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Kings XI Punjab By 9 Wickets.

MS Dhoni won the toss and put KXIP to bat, who were given a brilliant start by openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. But Kings XI Punjab lost their way in the middle overs as they lost three wickets for just 12 runs. However, the side from Mohali were taken to a respectable score in the night courtesy of a brilliant Deepak Hooda cameo. OUT or NOT OUT? Mandeep Singh’s Catch to Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwaid Sparks Controversy.

Chennai Super Kings never looked in trouble while chasing the par target, as the three-time champions made easy work of the score, losing just one wicket in the chase, The defeat meant KXIP were knocked out of IPL 2020 playoff race and could no longer finish in the top four. The side from Mohali were trolled with funny memes and jokes on social media.

CSK to KXIP

Definitely Not

CSK Right Now

Cannot Happen

Meanwhile KKR, RR

CSK Right Now

#CSKvKXIP CSK was already disqualified for Playoffs CSK to KXIP Right Now : pic.twitter.com/7PnS4VZzp9 — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) November 1, 2020

Kings XI Punjab got their team selection wrong on the day as they went into the match with four specialist bowlers and an all-rounder in Jimmy Neesham, who hasn’t played that much cricket. KXIP also struggled with the bat as after a disappointing outing from the openers, their middle order frailties were exposed. Punjab bowlers also didn’t cover themselves in glory as they managed just one wicket in the entire gamer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).