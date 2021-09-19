The 2021 season of the IPL which was marred by the coronavirus pandemic in India resumes with the cash-rich league set to enthrall fans in UAE. First up is the clash between two of the cricketing powerhouse in the franchisee format with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians have the edge when it comes to facing M S Dhoni’s men in yellow, with 19 wins out of their 31 encounters. The two sides have had some memorable battles in the past and the fans will hope there is another pulsating match-up in progress. The Dubai pitch is expected to be a slow turner hence we could witness low scores and the teams have their task cut out getting accustomed to the conditions. CSK vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

CSK will be hoping for a strong performance from Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali as the pitch will assist their bowling. Imran Tahir will also be looking to get a game in and it will be interesting to see if the former Proteas international is in the scheme of things for M S Dhoni. The team from south India boasts of experienced players in Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Suresh Raina that certainly gives them an edge. CSK vs MI, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Mumbai Indians have one of the best opening pairs in the game in the form of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. If the duo get going in the powerplay, CSK could be in serious trouble. The Pandya brothers are an asset for this side as they regularly contribute with both bat and bowl. In Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, Mumbai’s pace attack has some serious firepower but it will be interesting to see how they use their variations in conditions that has little to offer to the fast bowlers.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

dia

CSK vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 27 on Star Sports TV Channels

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs MI Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 27 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

It should be a close contest with Chennai Super Kings claiming the victory considering they look the more settled outfit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).