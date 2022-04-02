Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The CSK vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 03, 2022 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Chennai Super Kings are seventh on the IPL 2022 points table after losing their second game against the newcomers Lucknow Super Giants. In contrast, Punjab Kings are ahead of Chennai Super Kings as they lost one out of two games, the defeat coming against Kolkata Knight Riders. While CSK are having a sluggish tournament so far, Punjab Kings will be looking forward to making use of this opportunity and piling more misery on the defending champions while they take on each other on Sunday.

CSK vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: Wicket-Keeper – MS Dhoni (CSK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS) could be our wicket-keepers

CSK vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: Batters – Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS) are our batters for the Dream11 fantasy team

CSK vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: All-Rounders – Odean Smith (PBKS), Dwaine Pretorius ( CSK) can be taken as all-rounders

CSK vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: Bowlers – Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Rahul Chahar (PBKS) and Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) could be our bowlers

CSK vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Sarfaraz Kan (PBKS), Odean Smith (PBKS), Dwaine Pretorius (CSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS).

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) can be named as the captain of your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team while MS Dhoni (CSK) can be selected as the vice-captain.

