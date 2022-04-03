Chennai Super Kings will aim to resurrect what has been a disappointing campaign so far when they face Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 3. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The defending champions have registered their worst-ever start to an IPL campaign. While they were thoroughly outplayed in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants' sensational batting effort outplayed them in their second match this season. With two defeats from two games, Ravindra Jadeja's side languish at the seventh spot and they will aim to bring about a change in their fortunes against Punjab Kings. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab meanwhile, did start off on a high but fell to a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. The loss of too many wickets and no significant partnership was the cause for their defeat and Punjab Kings would be well aware of not repeating the same mistakes again. CSK's bowling remains their weak point after two games and the management will be keen on making necessary reinforcements to their attack in order to make it more potent and competitive.

CSK vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 11 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs PBKS clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs PBKS Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 11 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs PBKS match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).