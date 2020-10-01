Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle it out in the 14th match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 2). Both the teams haven’t made a great to start to the tournament – occupying the last two places in the team standings – and will be determined to clinch a victory. After winning the season opener, MS Dhoni’s troop lost the plot and faced two successive defeats. On the other hand, SRH started the tournament with two consecutive victories but must have gained a lot of confidence after toppling Delhi Capitals in their last outing. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for CSK vs SRH match. CSK vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 14.

CSK’s batting line-up has looked quite fragile so far, and they need a solid game plan to go back to the winning way. Fortunately, Ambati Rayudu, who was the hero of CSK’s only win in the campaign, has regained full fitness and is expected to play the next game. However, the likes of MS Dhoni and Murali Vijay still need to contribute with the bat. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

For SRH, the lack of firepower in the middle order is the biggest concern. Despite getting good starts from the openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, the likes of Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg haven’t been able to find boundaries in the end overs. Nevertheless, the addition of Kane Williamson worked for them in the last game and Kiwi star will have to come good again. In the bowling department, the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan have impressed one and all.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper – With MS Dhoni not being in excellent form, Jonny Bairstow (SRH) must be your wicket-keeper for this game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Warner (SRH), Manish Pandey (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH) and Faf Du Plessis (CSK) must be your batsmen for this clash.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Sam Curran (CSK) must be your all-rounders for this game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Bhuvneswar Kumar (SRH), T Natarajan (SRH) and Rashid Khan (SRH) should fill the remaining four slots in your fantasy team.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (SRH), David Warner (SRH), Manish Pandey (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Faf Du Plessis (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Sam Curran (CSK), Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Bhuvneswar Kumar (SRH), T Natarajan (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH).

Rashid Khan (SRH) should be the captain of your Dream11 team while his counterpart Sam Curran (CSK) can be picked as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).