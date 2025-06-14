Mumbai, June 14: As South Africa sits just 69 runs away from sealing their first ICC men’s trophy since 1998, legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn has issued a stark warning: Australia won’t back down. Aiden Markram’s century and Temba Bavuma’s courageous 65* despite a hamstring injury have built an unbeaten 143-run stand that has tilted the match in South Africa’s favour. At 213/2 at stumps on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, South Africa is in control — but only just. Keshav Maharaj Admits Dreaming of ICC WTC 2025 Final Glory for South Africa Cricket Team, Says ‘It Would Mean Everything’.

“This is what Test cricket is all about, as South Africa will be sitting in their dressing room and thinking - had they picked up those two wickets early morning in the 1st session of Day 3 or not bowled as many no-balls, this match would’ve been wrapped up already. But the rollercoaster of Test cricket means we’re back in Day 4 — while 69 runs may sound easy, Australia won’t go down without a fight. These 69 will be the hardest runs South Africa will ever have to earn. This Test has been sensational over three days," said Steyn on Cricket Live on JioHotstar.

But Steyn cautioned: “Australia will come hard. Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins — they know how to fight back. South Africa will have to bat like it’s Day 1 again.”

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden lauded the batting display: “This was top-class. Markram has shown why he’s one of the best timers of the ball. And Bavuma, limping but resolute, has been the heartbeat of this chase. They’ve been smart, aggressive when needed, and incredibly aware.”

Sanjay Bangar added: "What impressed me about Markram was his maturity. He rotated strike beautifully and his backfoot play was exceptional. The understanding between him and Bavuma — gauging runs, controlling the tempo — was pure class."

Steyn further analysed how their differing statures helped: “Bowlers hate adjusting every delivery. Bavuma being shorter meant lengths kept changing. That disrupted rhythm. They worked singles smartly, made Australia move, and punished anything loose.”

Hayden agreed: “They’ve done the hard part. But I’ve seen teams collapse chasing 50. If the pitch changes or nerves creep in, it could still flip. The first hour tomorrow is everything.”

As Day 4 beckons, with history within grasp, Steyn’s words hang heavy in the air: “They’ve been brilliant, but they must finish it. These 69 runs will define this team’s legacy.”

