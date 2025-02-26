Chasing their third title, Vidarbha will face against first-time finalists Kerala in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final on February 26. The VID vs KER Ranji Trophy match will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and will start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 owns the broadcasting rights for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and will have live telecast viewing options of the VID vs KER match on their Sports 18 Khel TV channels. However, live online viewing options will be available on the JioCinema app and website for VID vs KER Ranji Trophy match. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final: List of Records That Can Be Broken During Vidarbha vs Kerala Summit Clash.

Vidarbha vs Kerala Live

1️⃣ 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞. 1️⃣ 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦. 1️⃣ 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧. 🏆 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final 🏆 Vidarbha 🆚 Kerala 📅 26th February 🕐 9:30 AM IST 📍 Nagpur 💻📱 https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc Who will come out on 🔝? 🤔#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/P54XSoKhIO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 25, 2025

