David Warner and Wife Candice Take #SwitchItUpChallenge on TikTok, Couple’s Funny Video Will Kick Out Your Lockdown Boredom

David Warner seems to be making most his time with his family amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warner, who is currently in quarantine with his family in Australia, has taken to TikTok to entertain his fans and followers with extremely funny videos. In his recent TikTok video, Warner and his wife Candice took up the #SwitchItUpChallenge and from what it looks like the couple has slayed the challenge and killed any competition. In a TikTok video, Warner shared on his Instagram, the couple can be seen playing their professional roles – Warner as a cricketer and Candice as a surfer – before they reverse it and exchanges each other’s roles. David Warner Dances in Perfect Sync With Wife Candice and Daughter in His Latest TikTok Video.

In the video, Warner can be seen in his Australia ODI cricket gear. He can be seen wearing pads, helmet, arm gear and is also carrying a bat. Candice, on the other, is on a surfboard paddling and is wearing her old Ironwoman racing costume. While Warner poses with the cricket gear on, Candice can be seen paddling the surfboard alongside him. Then suddenly they switch roles and Candice now can be seen wearing Warner’s cricket gear, while he is on the surfboard paddling and is also wearing his wife’s Ironwoman costume. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner During Instagram Live Session (Watch Video).

Candice later shared a picture of her with Warner in the Ironwoman costume and captioned it “Switching it up on a Monday. @davidwarner31 looking the goods in my old racing costume.” Warner went a notch ahead and shared the video and wrote “ISO Monday’s #flicktheswitch.”

Warner has been quite active on social media in recent times and has kept the fans entertained with his funny videos. Recently he was seen dancing with his wife and their three daughters wearing his Australia cricket jersey. While in a different video, he was seen teaching his daughter a couple of boxing moves. In another video, he was dancing and grooving to “Sheila ki Jawaani” with his daughter Indi-Rae.