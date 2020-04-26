Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner During Instagram Live Session (Watch Video)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hilariously Trolls David Warner (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus has marred the sporting activities all over the world. Now the cricketers all around the world have been waiting for the live-action to start soon. Now, David Warner has conducted a live session with Bhuvneshwar Kumar where the Indian bowler went on to trolls SRH captain Warner on social media. The Australian had asked Bhuvneshwar what he would bowl to him if he needed four runs to get off the last ball in the final of the T20 World Cup. Little did he know Indian bowler would come up with a savage response. David Warner Trolls Virat Kohli & RCB For Not Winning a Single IPL Title, Says ‘I Hope Virat is Watching Right Now’

"If Bhuvi was bowling to me in the last over of the World T20 final at the MCG...what would you bowl if I needed four runs of the last ball," Warner asked Bhuvneshwar. "I'm thinking, knuckleball, into the wicket because it is the MCG and big boundaries," he added. "First thing, I don't think I have to bowl to you in the last over because I will get you out in the first few overs," Bhuvneshwar replied to Warner's question. The official account of Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to share the video of the incident.

Prior to this, the SRH captain trolled Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers for not winning a single title in the Indian Premier League. He was having a live chat with his SRH teammate Jonny Bairstow. The two teams met each other during the finals of the Indian Premier League 2016 where SRH won the match with eight runs.