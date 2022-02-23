On Tuesday there were rumours about the Australian players like David Warner missing out on the start of the IPL 2022 as the players would be busy with their series against Pakistan. However, as per the latest report, it is said that Cricket Australia has issued a NOC to the players and has allowed them to participate in the tournament. This simply means that they can miss a few players from the series against Pakistan. The players will be able to participate from April 6, 2022. David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Glenn Maxwell in their upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan.Pakistan vs Australia 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs AUS Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Australia's Tour of Pakistan

This is the first time since 1988 that Australia is touring Pakistan. The two teams will play three-match Test series from March 4 till March 25 and the limited over series will start from March 29 to April 5. The IPL 2022 is likely to begin at the end of March 2022 and the series and the Premier League are likely to overlap the series against Pakistan. “Yes, we have granted NoCs to our players to be available for their franchises from April 6 in the IPL. The players can be available only after the Pakistan tour concludes,” sources told ANI.

On Monday, Cricket Australia declared the squad for the ODI and T20I. The likes of Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith are a part of the series.

