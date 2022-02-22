Australian cricket team is set for its historic tour of Pakistan after a gap of 24 years. The last time Australia played in Pakistan was way back in 1998. In-between, Pakistan hosted Australia at neutral venues. The Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022 will comprise of all the three formats, starting with Test matches. You can download the PAK vs AUS in PDF format here, it contains all the details of the dates, timings of matches along with the venues. Pakistan Test Squad for Australia Series Announced, Shaun Tait Roped in as Fast Bowling Coach.

The Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022 kicks-off with the first Test from March 04 onwards and ends with the one-off T20I game. The PAK vs AUS 2022 series will be played across three cities- Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore. All the matches, including the T20I, will be day games. PAK vs AUS 2022: David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Senior Fast Bowlers Rested As Australia Name ODI and T20I Squad for Pakistan Tour.

Pakistan vs Australia Full Schedule 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 04-08 1st Test 10:30 AM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi March 12-16 2nd Test 10:30 AM National Stadium, Karachi March 21-25 3rd Test 10:30 AM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 29 1st ODI 10:30 AM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi March 31 2nd ODI 10:30 AM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi April 02 3rd ODI 10:30 AM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi April 05 Only T20I 3:30 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Australia Broadcast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan cricket in India. The Pakistan vs Australia 2022 Test, ODI and T20I series will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels and live streaming will be made available on its OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website.

