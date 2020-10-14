The year 2020 has indeed shown some unusual things and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) not qualifying for the playoffs in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) is also touted to be added in the list. The MS Dhoni-led side has a distinction of being the only team to have made it to the final four of every IPL season they have participated. However, CSK’s reign as the most consistent team in the history of the league may well draw to an end this season. With three victories from eight games, the Men in Yellow are hanging at the sixth position in the team standings. Nevertheless, it will not be right to say that CSK will definitely get knocked out of the group stage. IPL 2020 Mid-Season Prediction.

MS Dhoni’s troop will have to win at least four of their final six games to remain in the race of lifting the title. Notably, they haven’t lost many games by a huge margin owing to which their net run-rate isn't among the worse sides in IPL 2020. Digging out the history of the tournament, the net rate has indeed played a part in determining a side’s fate. More of than not, in fact, the fourth and fifth-placed team have the same amount of points, and NRR decides the superior team. However, the NRR equation will only come in play if CSK will win their maximum matches. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Strengthening Side in Mid-Season Transfer

Going by the football way, we will witness a mid-season transfer of players for the first time in IPL history. CSK must be raring to take part in the event as they have many loopholes to fill. Keeping the openers aside, the batting line-up has looked ultimately fragile while Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni not playing match-winning knocks. Hence, the franchise might bag the services of someone like Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Gayle and Manan Vohra who haven’t got many chances in their current franchises.

With Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran in the ranks, CSK have done quite well in the bowling department. However, the addition of a tearaway fast bowler like Lockie Ferguson or Billy Stanlake might give the side some extra volume.

CSK Rose to a Similar Challenge in IPL 2020

If CSK players need motivation at this time, analysing their IPL 2010 campaign will be the best way. Winning just two games at the halfway mark, many didn’t back the Men in Yellow to make it to the top four. However, MS Dhoni and Co all the odds and won five of their remaining seven games. They even went to clinch their maiden IPL that year, and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off a similar heist this season.

Though CSK’s qualification in playoffs is mathematically possible, their campaign in the latter half of the tournament will be a tremendous challenge. Four of their remaining six games are against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders who are currently placed in the top four of the team standings. Hence, the Yellow Army indeed have a mountain to climb, but one must not forget, MS Dhoni is a perennial winner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).