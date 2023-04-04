Delhi Capitals host defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in their first home game of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) season. Delhi Capitals will be hoping to get off to a winning start at home after facing a defeat in their first away game of the season against Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for DC vs GT fantasy Dream11 team below. GT vs DC IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 7 at Delhi.

Gujarat Titans will be looking to make it two in two after going past Chennai Super Kings at home. A win in Delhi could really boost GT as they look to gain momentum. Both sides are expected to go unchanged.

DC vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Wriddhiman Saha (GT) can be our pick as wicket-keeper for DC vs GT fantasy team.

DC vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, David Warner (DC), Rovman Powell (DC), and Rilee Rossouw (DC) can be picked as batsmen in your DC vs GT Dream11 team.

DC vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the DC vs GT we will go with all-rounders heavy team. Hardik Pandya (GT), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Rahul Tewatia (GT) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

DC vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC) can be the bowlers in your DC vs GT Dream11 fantasy team. DC vs GT, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Clash at Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium Pitch Report.

DC vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wriddhiman Saha (GT), David Warner (DC), Rovman Powell (DC), Rilee Rossouw (DC), Hardik Pandya (GT), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Rahul Tewatia (GT), Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

Hardik Pandya (GT) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team DC vs GT whereas Rashid Khan (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

