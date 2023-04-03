In the seventh match of the on-going IPL 2023 campaign, will see Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 4, 2023, Tuesday, at the Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium. A rampant GT side look to establish their authority by winning their second successive match, meanwhile, a resurgent DC aim to bounce back after having lost their opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs. GT bowlers' superb work got them seven wickets as CSK could manage only 178 in response. Coming out to bat, Shubman Gill smashed a match-winning 63 from 36 balls that laid down a solid foundation along with the contributions from other batters saw the side reach home safely with four balls remaining. IPL 2023: Faf Du Plessis’ Stunning Catch Sends Mumbai Indians Batter Hrithik Shokeen Back to Pavilion (Watch Video!).

Gujarat got off to a great start after having won their IPL opener against four-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DC are off to a poor start after losing against LSG. Heading into the match, both sides will be looking for a win. Despite missing their regular captain, Rishabh Pant, Delhi do truly have a plethora of match-winners in their squad and it will be interesting to see how do they use them in their second game against GT.

Delhi Weather Report

Expected weather in Delhi during DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Hardik Pandya and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. No chance of rain is expected. The weather forecast for tomorrow’s game between Gujarat and Delhi looks all clear with the temperature expected to be between 19 and 31 degrees Celsius. 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho', Spectators Once Again Tease Shubman Gill, This Time During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Firoz Shah Kotla stadium is a paradise for batters as the ball will be coming nicely onto the bat, one can expect run feast on this pitch from both sides. New ball bowlers may expect few hints of movement, nevertheless, this is a batter-friendly pitch.

