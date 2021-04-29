DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Match 25 of the VIVO Indian Premier League will see Delhi Capitals crossing swords with Kolkata Knight Riders. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29). Despite Shreyas Iyer’s absence, DC have made a stellar start to the season under Rishabh Pant, winning four of their first six games. Moreover, a thumping win in this clash could see them advancing at the top of the team standings. On the other hand, KKR havent been exceptional so far this season, winning just two of their first six matches. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of the match. Updated IPL 2021 Points Table.

DC’s potent batting line-up has been their biggest strength this season. From Shikhar Dhawan to Shimron Hetmyer, everyone in the top six has got runs under their belt. However, Sam Billings might replace Steve Smith for this fixture to add more firepower. Coming to the bowling, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan have done well in the pace-bowling department, while the spin attack also looks quite formidable with Axar Patel and Amit Mishra in the ranks. DC vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Speaking of KKR, their middle-order woes cost them many games this season. However, they registered a comfortable six-wicket win in their last outing against Punjab Kings and would have gained a lot of confidence. Other than that, their top order and bowlers have done quite a decent job. However, they will play in Ahmedabad for the first time this season, and it would be interesting to see how they adapt to the new conditions.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje