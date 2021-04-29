29 Apr, 19:41 (IST)

KKR are aiming for a steady start here as Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have been watchful in the first two overs. Credit must also be given to Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma who have kept things tight with their aggressive bowling. Nevertheless, we'll surely see some fireworks in the remaining powerplay overs.

29 Apr, 19:31 (IST)

The players are out in the middle as the second game of super Thursday goes underway. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are the two openers for KKR while Ishant Sharma will start proceedings with the ball.

29 Apr, 19:09 (IST)

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

29 Apr, 19:08 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

29 Apr, 19:04 (IST)

So, the news from the center is that Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and he elected to bowl first. With Amit Mishra sustaining a shoulder niggle, Lalit Yadav replaces him in the DC line-up. On the other hand, KKR will continue with their winning combination.

29 Apr, 18:50 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2021. While DC have won four of their first six games, KKR have got just two victories in their first six outings. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the toss.

DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Match 25 of the VIVO Indian Premier League will see Delhi Capitals crossing swords with Kolkata Knight Riders. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29). Despite Shreyas Iyer’s absence, DC have made a stellar start to the season under Rishabh Pant, winning four of their first six games. Moreover, a thumping win in this clash could see them advancing at the top of the team standings. On the other hand, KKR havent been exceptional so far this season, winning just two of their first six matches. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of the match. Updated IPL 2021 Points Table.

DC’s potent batting line-up has been their biggest strength this season. From Shikhar Dhawan to Shimron Hetmyer, everyone in the top six has got runs under their belt. However, Sam Billings might replace Steve Smith for this fixture to add more firepower. Coming to the bowling, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan have done well in the pace-bowling department, while the spin attack also looks quite formidable with Axar Patel and Amit Mishra in the ranks. DC vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Speaking of KKR, their middle-order woes cost them many games this season. However, they registered a comfortable six-wicket win in their last outing against Punjab Kings and would have gained a lot of confidence. Other than that, their top order and bowlers have done quite a decent job. However, they will play in Ahmedabad for the first time this season, and it would be interesting to see how they adapt to the new conditions.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje