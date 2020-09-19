Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match no 2. The game will take place on September 20, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. DC will be led by Shreyas Iyer, while KXIP will play under the captaincy of KL Rahul. In the previous season, DC finished at the 3rd position, while KXIP failed to make it to the playoffs. Both teams have not yet lifted IPL trophy. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC vs KXIP Dream11 team prediction for IPL 2020 match no 2. We will also help you with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI vs Kings XI Punjab for Indian Premier League Match 2.

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 24 times in IPL. KXIP has won 14 times, while DC has emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Punjab's former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin is now part of Delhi's squad. Also Rajasthan Royal's former captain Ajinkya Rahane is part of DC in IPL 2020. KL Rahul's KXIP will count on players like Chris Gayle, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Jimmy Neesham to name a few. Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals comprise of world-class players like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada to name a few. Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada Win 'Football Bin Challenge' During Delhi Capitals Training Session Ahead of DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper - Without a second thought, KL Rahul (KXIP) and Rishabh Pant (DC) should be selected as wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to select three batsmen from Delhi Capitals for your DC vs KXIP fantasy team and they should be Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Marcus Stoinis (DC) and Jimmy Neesham (KXIP) would be an ideal choice for DC vs KXIP Dream11 team.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The four bowlers for your Dream11 team should be Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Mujeeb ur Rahman (KXIP) and Mohammed Shami (KXIP).

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), KL Rahul (KXIP), Rishabh Pant (DC), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Jimmy Neesham (KXIP), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Mujeeb ur Rahman (KXIP), Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

Shreyas Iyer (DC) can be selected as captain for your fantasy team, while KL Rahul (KXIP) can be chosen as the vice-captain for DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Dream11 team.

