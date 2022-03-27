Former champions Mumbai Indians would be ready to get their IPL 2022 campaign up and running with a win when they face Delhi Capitals in the new season's second match. In the first game in IPL 2022's first double-header, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are set for battle at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians, who are the five-time IPL champions, did not have a very good season last term and would want to make amends for that. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs especially due to poor performances in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. But having retained much of their core unit and added some interesting names at the IPL 2022 Auctions last month, the former champs look to be a formidable outfit. DC vs MI Preview

Delhi Capitals meanwhile, performed well last season and would aim to carry on with that performance this time as well. Rishabh Pant, in his first full season as skipper, led the franchise to a top-of-the-table finish but they failed to do well in the knockouts, losing both the qualifiers. But this time, they would aim to have their eyes firmly fixed on a maiden title win and with the squad they have after the mega auctions last month, one can consider them favourites for a good campaign. A strong start against the record champions is what they would eye for now. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

DC vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 2 on Star Sports TV Channels

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs MI Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the DC vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

