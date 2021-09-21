Delhi Capitals would be aiming to continuing their good work when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 33 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides have had contrasting fortunes this season so far. While Delhi have done well so far, winning six matches from the eight that they have played, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves right at the bottom of the pile with just one win in their seven matches. All they can hope for now is to have a quick change of performances as they would look for a fresh start with a change of venue this time. On top of their position in the table, they have been hit by the absence of Jonny Bairstow, who is likely to replaced by countryman Jason Roy. The wicketkeeping responsibilities are likely to be taken up by Wriddhiman Saha. IPL 2021: Virat Kohli and Mike Hesson Address RCB Team After Terrible Defeat Against KKR, Urge Side To Perform Better Against CSK (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals on the other hand, have enjoyed a terrific time in the first leg of IPL 2021 and with an in form team, they are once again expected to dominate proceedings. Their last match ended with a thrilling super over with Delhi coming up victorious. Here are the Dream11 Team predictions for this match.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rishabh Pant (DC) and Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) can be the keepers.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Kane Williamson (SRH) and David Warner (SRH) could be picked as the batsmen.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (DC) and Axar Patel (DC) can be selected as the all-rounders.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) can be picked as the bowlers.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Kane Williamson (SRH), David Warner (SRH), Marcus Stoinis (DC) , Axar Patel (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Thangarasu Nataraj (SRH) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH).

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) can be picked as the captain of your DC vs SRH Dream11 Team while Kane Williamson (SRH) could be selected as the vice-captain.

