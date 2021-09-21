The Director of Cricket Operations of Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson and skipper Virat Kohli addressed the team after disappointing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. They also urged the RCB team to perform better in the next match against Chennai Super Kings on September 24. RCB was bundled out at just 92 as Virat and his men couldn't withstand the powerful attacks of KKR bowlers. With an important lesson to learn, Virat encouraged his teammates to come up with a strong game next time.

Check Out the RCB's Dressing Room Talk with Virat Kohli and Mike Hesson:

Game Day: KKR v RCB Dressing Room Talk Mike Hesson and Virat Kohli address the team after a forgettable outing, urge them to put this loss behind them & turn up better for the next game v CSK on 24th. All this & more on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/6bB0LcfSe3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 21, 2021

