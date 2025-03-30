Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: In the first match of the second double-header on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30. The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match will be held at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, which will be the final match of the season for the Capitals at this venue. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match scorecard here. Delhi Capitals are coming off a miraculous win over LSG, while SRH suffered a drubbing against the same opposition, making the matchup interesting. DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 10.

DC pulled off a stunning victory over LSG, courtesy of knocks from Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam, where a former remained unbeaten on 61, guiding his franchise to a win. DC will need to work on their batting and bowling, given they lacked method. Captain Axar Patel will also have to be sharper on the field and take proactive decisions. KL Rahul will be available for selection for DC, making their lineup more solid.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Scorecard

On the other hand, SRH suffered a drubbing against LSG, where Shardul Thakur and Nicholas Pooran took the stream of the Pat Cummins and Co. SRH batters were guilty of playing too aggressively, and not applying themselves in the middle. The bowling unit led by Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, and Adam Zampa needs to step up to the challenge, having been lacking so far in the competition. DC vs SRH IPL 2025, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma.