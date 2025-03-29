Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Delhi Capitals clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the first game of the double-header on Sunday (March 30). Delhi Capitals are coming off a miraculous victory over Lucknow Super Giants, while Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the same opponents in their last IPL 2025 match, making this contest quite intriguing for fans. Ashutosh Sharma's Sensational Knock Helps Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 1 Wicket in Nail-Biting IPL 2025 Encounter.

Led by Axar Patel, DC made a remarkable comeback against LSG, clinching the match from the jaws of defeat, thanks to the heroics of Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam, where the former batter scored 61 off 31. DC will need to come up with a better batting display if they want to challenge the might of SRH's bowling. DC's bowling blew hot and cold in the last match, which the bowling unit will look to forget against Hyderabad's power-heavy lineup.

SRH, captained by Pat Cummins, will look to overcome their dreadful loss against LSG, where Shardul Thakur and Nicholas Pooran stole the limelight and the match from under their nose. The batting unit must apply themselves in the middle, and not just look to hit out shots, something they were guilty of against LSG. The bowling, too, needs to step up, with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa and Harshal Patel.

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2025

The head-to-head statistics are almost neck-to-neck between DC and SRH. Out of 24 IPL matches between these two franchises, Delhi Capitals have won 11, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have come out victorious 13 times.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Players

Tristan Stubbs Travis Head Ashutosh Sharma Pat Cummins Kuldeep Yadav

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Battles

A crucial battle in deciding the outcome of the contest will be between Ashutosh Sharma and Harshal Patel, with the former being in great touch with the bat, and the latter known for death overs bowling. Kuldeep Yadav's spin has been a threat for all overseas cricketers, and with SRH's batting line-up consisting of Heinrich Klaasen, the contest for supremacy will be interesting. Ashutosh Sharma Quick Facts: All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals’ Power Hitter Who Played Blinder in DC vs LSG IPL 2025

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. The DC vs SRH clash in IPL 2025 will commence at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of IPL 2025 in India. Fans can watch the DC vs SRH live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Impact Players

DC have players like Ashutosh Shamra, Karun Nair, and Mukesh Kumar as their impact players. Ashutosh pulled a rabbit out of the hat and won DC their last match. SRH will have Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa, and Aniket Verma in their ranks as their impact player options. Verma showcased glimpses of his talent in the last match against LSG.

