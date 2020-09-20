Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on September 20, 2020, when they face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. DC will eye on winning this season of IPL which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus situation in India. Delhi Capitals did well in IPL 2019 as they reached the playoffs and finished at the third position. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 HD images, wallpapers, wishes, Facebook greetings, messages and SMS to wish Shreyas Iyer's side ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL Season 13. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Delhi Capitals has played 177 matches in IPL in which it has won 76 games and faced defeat in 97 games. Delhi side has a win percentage of 44. They comprise of fine overseas players like Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul to name a few. Shreyas Iyer side also has talented domestic cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel to name a few. Ricky Ponting is the head coach of DC. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the IPL 2020 Match No 2, Here Are Results of Last Five DC vs KXIP Matches.

Now let's speak of Delhi Capitals head-to-head record with Kings XI Punjab, out of 24 games they played with Punjab in IPL, DC has managed to win 10 games. DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match will indeed be an interesting affair.

Delhi Capitals match against Kings XI Punjab will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 20, 2020. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from IPL 2020.

