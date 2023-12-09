Delhi Capitals ended their WPL 2023 season with a great impact as they ended up on the top of the points table, but fell short of winning the title. Capitals will be looking into the WPL auction to fill some gaps in their squad at the WPL 2024. A total of 60 players have been retained including 21 overseas players across all five franchises. 29 players were released from their existing squads. The deadline for the five franchises to retain players for the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 season closed on October 15, 2023. BCCI announced that 165 players are registered for the WPL 2024 auction. The auction list comprises 104 Indians and 61 overseas players of which 15 are from associate nations. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players that Delhi Capitals has acquired at the WPL 2024 Auction. WPL 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru Front-Runners As Women’s Premier League May Follow Multi-City Format.

Delhi Capitals managed to retain 15 players in their squad. They released three players from their squad namely, Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, and Tara Norris. So now they are gonna have a slot for three new players, in which they can add one overseas player with 2.5 crore to spend. Fans should not expect a big signing from the Delhi Capitals side. BCCI President Roger Binny to Head Women’s Premier League Committee.

DC-W Full Squad for WPL 2024: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

DC-W Players Bought at WPL 2024 Auction: Annabel Sutherland

DC-W Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2024 Auction: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

DC-W Previous Season Recap: Delhi Capitals had a great run in WPL 2023 as they finished on the top of the points table. During the final of the inaugural WPL Delhi Capitals lacked in both bowling and batting. But for the whole season, they played well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).