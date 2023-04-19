In match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi, on April 20, 2023, Thursday. Before mentioning the Google prediction winner for the IPL 2023 match between Delhi and Kolkata, let us see where the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: Shimron Hetmyer Should Come Higher in Rajasthan Royals’ Batting Order, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

On one hand, Delhi Capitals’ 2023 IPL campaign seems to have started on a disastrous note after having lost all of their five matches that they played. Their latest defeat came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Bowling first, Delhi Capitals’ bowler, Mitchell Marsh (2-fer) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-fer) came good with the ball but to lack of contribution from other bowlers saw RCB posting a healthy total of 174 on account of Virat Kohli’s 50. Chasing 175, Delhi lost too many wickets and thus in the end lost the match, despite Manish Pandey’s valiant 50. With the loss against RCB, Delhi recorded their fifth straight defeat after playing five games.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had a topsy-turvy IPL 2023 season. The Nitish Rana-led first lost their opening match against Punjab Kings but then they went on to record two consecutive wins in a row, followed by two consecutive defeats in a row with the latest defeat coming against Mumbai Indians in their fifth match. The match between Mumbai and Kolkata saw Mumbai prevailing as the ultimate winners. Batting first, Kolkata put on 185 runs on board on account of their batter Venkatesh Iyer’s maiden IPL century. Chasing 186, Mumbai cruised to a win thanks to Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav’s significant knocks that helped them reach home safely.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Punjab and Bangalore, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between DC and KKR, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Delhi and Kolkata is Kolkata. IPL 2023: 'I Am Confident of Batting Anywhere, in Any Situation', Says Mumbai Indians Batsman Tilak Varma.

Google Win Probability for IPL 2023 clash between DC & KKR. (Source:Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Kolkata Knight Riders side are the favourites with 53% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their form in the recent matches. The prediction further states that Delhi got 47% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a one-sided affair. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Delhi may go on to beat Kolkata, provided if Delhi put up their best performance in order to register their first win of the tournament.

