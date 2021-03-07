Delhi are up against Uttarakhand in the Preliminary Quarter Final match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The knock-out encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (March 7). The winner of this clash would meet Uttar Pradesh in the Quarter Final 3, and both teams must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. Delhi, placed in Group B, didn’t start well and lost their opening clash to Mumbai by seven wickets. However, they bounced back brilliantly and won their remaining four league-stage games. On the other hand, Uttarakhand topped the plate group by winning all their five games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the Delhi vs Uttarakhand match. Devdutt Padikkal Scores Third Consecutive Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 as Karnataka Advances to Quarter-Finals.

Although Delhi, playing at their home ground, definitely are the favourites for this fixture, they’ll take the field without Shikhar Dhawan, who left the bubble to join the national team. Nevertheless, the likes of Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, skipper Pradeep Sangwan and Majot Kalra are very well able to make a mark. On the other hand, Jay Gokul Bista and Saurabh Rawat have been brilliant for Uttarakhand this season and would be raring to deliver once again. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Preliminary Quarter Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Preliminary Quarter Final match in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 7, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Preliminary Quarter Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 5 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Preliminary Quarter Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads

Delhi Squad: Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal

Uttarakhand Squad: Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela(c), Saurabh Rawat(w), Dikshanshu Negi, Tanush Gusain, Iqbal Abdulla, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Samad Fallah, Yogesh Rawat, Vaibhav Bhatt, Vijay Jethi, Arya Sethi, Sunny Rana, Himanshu Bisht, Sanyam Arora, Pradeep Chamoli, Ankit Manor

