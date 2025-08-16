CSK (Chennai Super Kings) issued an official statement on signing Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025 after Ravi Ashwin suggested that the franchise was ready to pay extra to acquire his services. The South African batter, often dubbed as 'Baby AB' for his wide range of shots, recently smashed a sparkling T20I century and he came in as an injury replacement in CSK for Gurjapneet Singh last season in the IPL. Ravi Ashwin, in a video on his YouTube channel, had said, "When he was supposed to be signed as a replacement, he was supposed to be signed at the base price. But what happens is you talk to the agents and the player will say, if you give me X amount extra, I will come. That happens because the player knows if he is released next season, he will go for good money." Ravichandran Ashwin Asks Chennai Super Kings for Clarity on His Role in IPL 2026, Open To Part Ways (Watch Video).

CSK's Statement on Dewald Brevis Signing

🚨OFFICIAL STATEMENT🚨 Dewald Brevis signed as per the IPL Player Regulations 2025-2027, clause 6.6 under Replacement Players. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 16, 2025

"So his concept was that, you pay me good money now else I will go for more next year. And CSK were ready to pay him, hence he came," he added. In an official statement, CSK clarified that Dewald Brevis' signing was in accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-2027.

Ravi Ashwin on CSK Signing Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025

The five-time champions, in their statement published on social media, also cited clause 6.6 under which Dewald Brevis was signed by the franchise, for a sum of Rs 2.2 crore. "A replacement Player signed pursuant to either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season. "If a Replacement Player is recruited during a Season, the League Fee actually paid to him will be reduced to take account of the Franchisee’s matches during the relevant Season which took place before he was registered and any other relevant deductions under the Player Contract," read the clause. 'Don’t Associate Me With This Fake News' Ravi Ashwin Refutes False Quote on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Attributed to Him (See Post).

Signing Dewald Brevis turned out to be an absolute masterstroke for CSK as the young South African batter made everyone sit up and take note of his immense talent. In six matches, the 22-year-old scored 225 runs at a pretty impressive strike rate of 180. Besides this, he was also superb on the field. Meanwhile, there have been reports stating that Ravi Ashwin has sought clarity on his role for CSK ahead of IPL 2026.

