After making a sexist remark while commentary during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Dinesh Karthik, who had received a lot of flak online, has now apologised for his comments, on Sunday. Karthik drew praise for his impressive debut in the commentary box during the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand but he attracted a lot of criticism when he compared cricket bats to neighbour's wife. He had said, "Batsmen are not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better." Karthik now, while commentating during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka, apologised for his controversial remarks. Dinesh Karthik Faces Severe Backlash Online Over His Sexist ‘Bats Are Like a Neighbour’s Wife’ Remark During ENG Vs SL 2nd ODI

"I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say. I got a lot of stick from my wife and mum for saying that," Karthik, while doing commentary, said, adding, "I am really sorry that it shouldn't happen again."

Karthik seemed to enjoy his role in the commentary box. He also was the fans' weatherman, as he provided regular weather updates from the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, which was marred by rain interruptions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).