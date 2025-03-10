Mumbai, March 10: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday, expressed immense pride and joy following Team India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final. The final match saw India set a target of 252 runs on a slow and turning pitch in Dubai. The Men in Blue made an impressive start with captain Rohit Sharma targeting the bowlers while his opening partner Shubhman Gill played the role of an anchor. Even as the New Zealand bowlers managed to apply brakes on the Indian run flow by grabbing quick wickets of Gill and run-machine Virat Kohli, the middle order led by Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings. India Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma Dismisses Retirement Speculations After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Win, Says ‘I Am Not Retiring From ODI Format; Don’t Spread Rumours’ (Watch Video).

Gautam Adani took to social media platform X, lauding the performance of the Men in Blue as they defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Gautam Adani Lauds Team India

Adani Group Congratulates India Cricket Team

India’s chase, though, was far from easy. The New Zealand bowlers, particularly the spinners, fought hard, regularly taking wickets to keep the pressure on India’s batting lineup. However, with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with an explosive 76 from 83 balls and solid contributions from Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya, India crossed the finish line with composure.

Rohit Sharma’s performance, along with the steady hands of his middle-order partners, played a key role in securing India’s third Champions Trophy title. This triumph comes less than a year after India’s crushing defeat in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final, making this victory even more significant. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy Shine As India Secure Third Title, Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Final.

Throughout the tournament, Team India remained unbeaten. They opened their campaign with a solid win against Bangladesh, followed by a dominant victory over Pakistan. In the league stages, India also defeated New Zealand to top the group table before securing a semi-final win over Australia.

