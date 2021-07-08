Following the conclusion of the Test and ODI series, England Women (ENG W) and India Women (IND W) will now lock horns in a three-game T20I series. The ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the County Ground in Northampton on July 09, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be aiming to kick off the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. ICC Player of the Month Awards: Shafali Verma, Sophie Ecclestone and Kyle Jamieson Highlight June Nominations.

It was England who emerged victorious in the One Day Internationals and with the One-Off Test ending in a draw, India will hope to finish their tour on level terms by recording victory in the shorter format. The Women in Blue her skills with the bat. Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone has been crucial for the Three Lions with the ball.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Taniya Bhatia (IND-W), Amy Jones (ENG-W) can be selected as the keepers.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batswomen – Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W) can be the batters of your team.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Heather Knight (ENG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be the all-rounders.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Poonam Yadav (IND-W), Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W) can be the bowlers.

Shafali Verma (IND-W) can be named as the captain of your ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team while Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) should be picked as the vice-captain.

