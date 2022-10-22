England is one of the favourites to lift the T20 World Cup in Australia and hence it is imperative they begin their campaign on a positive note. They take on Afghanistan in Perth which should be a high-octane clash with the Asian side having a meteoric rise in the T20 format. England head into this tournament on the back of bilateral series wins over Pakistan and Australia while also doing well in the warm-up games. Their power-hitting during all stages of a game is what makes them a feared opposition. They have some of the biggest names in world cricket in their squad and it's now all about how they can play to their true potential. Opponents Afghanistan can beat anyone on their day and that is what makes them special. Their strength lies in playing together as a unit. England at T20 World Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of ENG Cricket Team in the ICC Twenty20 WC.

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury and he has been replaced by Tymal Mills. Chris Woakes is a doubt for this game and could be replaced in the playing eleven by David Willey. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have a lot riding on their shoulders with the duo leading the efforts in the spin department. Skipper Jos Butler would be crucial for England in the Powerplays as he often gets the team off to a splendid start.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is fit to take the field against England after suffering an injury scare against Pakistan. Najibullah Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai hold the key when it comes to batting for Afghanistan. The team's strength lies in their spin department with Mujeeb ur Rehman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi world-class performers, particularly in this format. Afghanistan at T20 World Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of AFG Cricket Team in the ICC Twenty20 WC.

When Is England vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Perth Stadium, in Perth on October 22, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. The ENG vs AFG game has a start time of 04:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Where To Watch England vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The ENG vs AFG match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch England vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Afghanistan can make life difficult for England but the latter has enough qualities about them to win this contest.

