Representing Afghanistan in international cricket, the Afghanistan men’s national cricket team is a relatively newly formed cricket team. Cricket was played in Afghanistan since the 19th century but the national team began to enjoy success in the early 21st century. In 1995 the Afghanistan Cricket Board was founded and became an affiliated member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2001. Nearly a decade later in June 2017 Afghanistan was granted the ICC Full Membership claiming their test status. They are the first nation to achieve Full Member status after holding the Affiliated Membership of ICC. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Afghanistan made its first appearance at the T20 World Cup in 2010, which was held in the West Indies. They qualified for the event via ICC World T20 Qualifiers along with Ireland and have been qualified for every T20 World Cup since before becoming the ICC Full Member nation. The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup will be their sixth staging at the event.

In their first T20 World Cup, the newly formed team was unfortunately grouped up with two of the big names in cricket, India and South Africa. They lost both matches against the Indian and the South African side, resulting in an early elimination. The next two editions of the events saw the same results but the Afghan side was making constant progress. In 2016 they topped the first group stage defeating Zimbabwe, Scotland, and Hong Kong, and qualified for the Super 10 group stage. They finished at the bottom of their Super 10 group after losing four out of five matches. In the latest edition for the first time, Afghanistan was directly qualified for the Super 12 stage being a Full Member nation and because of their past rankings. They played amazing cricket, finishing fourth in the group below the Indian side.

Afghanistan T20 World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost Champions Afghanistan 19 7 12 -

The Afghanistan cricket team has become well-settled for the twenty-over matches but still struggles against the big names. With their amazing batsmen and bowlers, they have the capability to create an upset against the cricket giants as this format of the game is known for being unpredictable.

