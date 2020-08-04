Ireland will search for a consolation win while England will eye a series whitewash when they face each other in the third and final game of a three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. England have already sealed the series win with a game remaining and head into the final fixture hoping for a clean-sweep while their opponents, Ireland, still search for their first win since the historic victory at the 2011 World Cup. The win – by six and four wickets respectively – in the first two ODIs have also given England a perfect start to the ODI Super League. England vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2020: Sam Billings, Curtis Campher and Other Key Players to Watch Out in Southampton.

Sam Billings was the anchor for both of England’s victories in the first two ODI matches helping his side sail home comfortably despite a top-order batting collapse in both the games. Ireland’s bowling have been excellent but they have lacked the edge to knock out an opponent while their batting have been below standard.

Experienced pros William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin could make a return into the playing XI for the visitors while the home side may choose to rest a couple of key players and give opportunities to the others. Take a look at some mini-battles to watch out in ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI match.

Kevin O’Brien vs Adil Rashid

One of Ireland’s greatest ever cricketer, Kevin O’Brien have off form in this series and have scored only 25 runs across both the matches. He has been dismissed by Adil Rashid on both occasions. Almost no batsman from Ireland, other than Curtis Campher, have managed to read Rashid and play him in this series. Surprisingly, O’Brien, Ireland’s first-ever to play 300 matches, have been among them. Rashid have accounted for four wickets in this series – three in the last game – and have been key for England in the middle overs.

Eoin Morgan vs Joshua Little

The England captain played brilliantly in the first match and together with Sam Billings helped England cross the line to take a 1-0 lead. But he was undone on a duck by a half-length delivery from Joshua Little in the second match. Joshua took three wickets in the second ODI match and his battle with Morgan will be the one to watch out for. Of Little’s three wickets, two were left-handed batsman.

Sam Billings vs Curtis Campher

Both have the player of the series for their respective teams. Sam Billings bailed England out in both the two ODI matches while Campher did the same for Ireland, although with little success. Both are contenders for the Player of the Series.

Campher has scored half-centuries in both the opening two games and is the highest run-scorer in the series. He also worked his magic with the ball in the second ODI and nearly guided Ireland to a memorable win. Billings, however, ensured England were on the right side with his composed innings.

England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy Mcbrine/Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

